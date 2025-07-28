403
Egypt Sends Over 100 Aid Trucks to Gaza
(MENAFN) For the second day in a row, Egyptian aid trucks stationed near the Rafah border are being rerouted through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing to deliver emergency humanitarian supplies into Gaza, media reported Monday.
The convoy, loaded with critical relief items, remains queued near Rafah, awaiting clearance to proceed through Kerem Shalom, where the goods will be offloaded for distribution across the devastated Palestinian territory, according to media.
Media noted, “The trucks are loaded with large quantities of flour—the most critically scarce commodity in Gaza—as well as infrastructure repair equipment.”
Coordination and oversight of the aid effort continue to be managed by the Egyptian Red Crescent, which has maintained a steady operational base in the border city of Arish. The organization is facilitating both national and international humanitarian contributions.
The latest shipment includes more than 100 trucks carrying an estimated 1,200 tons of essential food supplies—approximately 840 tons of flour and 450 tons of mixed food parcels—according to the report.
Since the start of the crisis, roughly 35,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza through coordination efforts led by Egypt and global partners, the channel added.
Despite these efforts, Gaza remains on the brink of catastrophe. The Gaza Media Office reported Sunday that only 73 aid trucks were able to enter the enclave in the past 24 hours, far below the 600 trucks per day that Palestinian officials say are needed to support Gaza’s 2.4 million residents.
In response to the escalating famine, Israel announced Sunday that it would implement limited, localized pauses in combat to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid via designated safe corridors.
Footage from inside Gaza paints a dire picture: residents, visibly emaciated, collapse from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged hunger as the humanitarian crisis spirals out of control.
The 18-year Israeli blockade—tightened further since March 2 with the full closure of all crossings—has pushed the enclave into deeper desperation.
Since launching a wide-scale offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has defied global calls for a ceasefire, with a campaign that has so far claimed nearly 60,000 Palestinian lives, the majority of them women and children. The sustained assault has flattened entire neighborhoods and crippled access to food and vital infrastructure.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also currently on trial at the International Court of Justice, facing allegations of genocide over its ongoing military campaign in the enclave.
