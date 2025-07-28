Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market To Hit USD 7.01 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Data Center Capacity And Demand For Reliable Power SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market was valued at USD 0.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Austin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Size was valued at USD 3.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.22% over the forecast period 2025-2032.” Growing Digitalization and Power Reliability Needs Fuel Data Center Switchgear Market The global Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market is thriving as the impact of increased dependence on digital infrastructure, cloud acquisition, AI, and IoT becomes widespread. The result is, as data centers get larger and more sophisticated, they require industrial-quality, non-stop power systems. With the help of transfer switches and switchgears, which allow for an uninterrupted transition from utility to backup power in the event of a grid outage, downtime can be reduced to an absolute minimum. Factors such as increased deployment of hyperscale and colocation facilities, particularly in the U.S., as well as rising demand for edge and green infrastructure, play a crucial role in its growth. Imminent regulatory changes around power reliability and sustainability, combined with increasing grid instability and extreme weather, are quickly pushing investment toward intelligent, scalable systems. Get a Sample Report of Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.49 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.22% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Switchgear (Low-Voltage Power Control System, Medium Voltage Power Control System)

. By Application (Colocation Data Centers, Hyperscale Data Centers, Edge Data Centers, Others)

. By Transfer Switch (Static Transfer Switches, Automatic Transfer Switches, Bypass Isolation Transfer Switches, Service Entrance Transfer Switches)

Low-Voltage Systems and Colocation Centers Dominate Data Center Switchgear Market as Hyperscale and Smart Transfer Switches Accelerate Growth

By Switchgear

In 2024, revenues from the Low-Voltage Power Control System segment accounted for 68.97% share of the total market revenue on account of high penetration across modular, colocation, and enterprise data centers. Whether for low-to-medium power requirements, its economical scalability, easy integration with automation as well as energy monitoring make it a valuable gain.

The Medium Voltage segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.41% (2025–2032), driven by hyperscale data centers requiring higher voltage capacity and smart energy systems.

By Application

The biggest revenue share in 2024 was 39.00% which is accounted for Colocation Data Centers, which is primarily due to outsourcing of enterprises in order to attain infrastructure that is cost effective, efficient and uptime focused. This demand for instant power is catered to by providers like Vertiv, which offer modular power solutions.

The Hyperscale Data Centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.46% from 2025–2032 due to the growing investments in AI, big data and cloud services. The demands of this segment need robust, smart and fault-tolerant power systems and companies such as Schneider Electric has developed Switchgear for scalable and resilient operations.

By Transfer Switch

Automatic Transfer Switches dominated the market for data center power market with a 41.17% revenue share in 2024 because they play a vital role in switching over automatically between the utility power and backup power supply, leading to high uptime for the data centers. This dominance is supported, in part, by Generac's advanced offerings, and smart monitoring features

The growth rate of Service Entrance Transfer Switches will be the fastest, reaching 10.25% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for main-entry protection and code-compliant fault isolation. ASCO Power Technologies has been crucial to safety and innovation in new data center builds

Regional Expansion and Digitalization Drive Global Data Center Switchgear Market Growth

The North American region held a 34.83% revenue share of the Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market in 2024, supported by the high-density hyperscale data centers, stringent regulations, and early cloud adoption in the region. The United States leads this expansion, largely driven by tens of billions of dollars in digital investments and an established IT landscape.

The highest CAGR of 10.37% is expected in Asia Pacific, where rapid growth in the region (driven by cloud adoption, digitalization and the rollout of 5G) will be led by China, India and Southeast Asia during the period 2025–2032. In Europe, we see strong demand in Germany, Netherlands and the UK with focus on green and energy-efficient infrastructure. At the same time the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging with the UAE, Brazil and Mexico extensively investing in smart cities, colocation and cloud.

Recent News:

In July 2025, HKW has acquired Electric Equipment & Engineering Co. (EEE), a long-standing maker of AC/DC power gear including switchgear and transfer switches, widely used in data center backup systems. The deal reflects rising demand for reliable power infrastructure as the global data center power market surges toward $25 billion by 2034.

