NYT Strands #512: Only People With A Green Thumb Can Crack The July 28 Puzzle
This time, users faced a clue -heavy board inspired by the phrase "Inch by inch, row by row." That should have been the tipoff. The whole thing leaned into the world of planting, growth, and everything in between. Only people with a green thumb will be able to solve the puzzle quickly.
CM Punk, Rhea Ripley reveal chaos behind the scenes in Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseriesNYT Strands July 28: Clues point to the garden gate
Parade magazine dropped a few hints ahead of time. The puzzle (#512) included word beginnings like GR, SE, RI, SP, BL, and HA. But the biggest clue? The spangram kicked off with "VE" and stretched vertically across the board - a dead giveaway if you were already thinking plants.
The golden word turned out to be VEGETABLEGARDEN. Once that piece fell into place, the rest of the board came together like a well-tilled plot. All the remaining theme words played off it, reinforcing the gardening thread from seed to harvest.NYT Strands #512: Theme words that fit the plot
Once solvers nailed the spangram, they uncovered six connected words:
GROW
SEED
RIPEN
SPROUT
BLOSSOM
HARVEST
Each word is tied to a different step of cultivating a vegetable garden, from sowing to reaping.
Since debuting earlier this year, Strands has gained a lot of popularity. Unlike the Crossword or Wordle, it does not just test vocabulary. It asks players to think laterally, build connections, and recognize patterns. The spangram - a word that crosses the board and defines the day's theme - is the game's signature move.
The NYT's mix of daily refreshes, subtle clues, and rewarding gameplay has paid off. Strands now sits comfortably in the Times' puzzle family and looks set to keep growing.FAQs What was today's NYT Strands theme?
The theme was gardening, based on the phrase“Inch by inch, row by row.”What was the spangram for July 28?
VEGETABLEGARDEN.How many theme words were in today's puzzle?
There were seven words in total, including the spangram.What are the theme words for July 28?
GROW, SEED, RIPEN, SPROUT, BLOSSOM, HARVEST, and VEGETABLEGARDEN.Is NYT Strands a daily puzzle?
Yes, it resets every 24 hours with a new theme and board.
