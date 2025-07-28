Keir Starmer Reportedly Gets Ready To Propose Gaza Peace Plan To Trump: Here Are The Details
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly gearing up to propose a peace plan for Gaza to U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to a Bloomberg report, Starmer's Gaza peace plan is designed to ensure humanitarian relief is delivered to civilians on the ground.
This comes at a time when the Trump administration has agreed to a 15% tariff deal with the European Union.
On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said it would implement a humanitarian pause in several population centers in the Gaza Strip amid mounting international criticism over the ongoing crisis in the region.
Meanwhile, U.S. equities gained in Monday's pre-market trading session after the EU tariff deal was struck a day before.
The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.2% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100, rose 0.35%. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' territory.
