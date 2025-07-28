Redmi Note 14 SE: 5 Things You Should Know Before Buying It

The Redmi Note 14 SE is a brand-new model that Redmi has introduced to its Note 14 line. Technically speaking, this is a new colour version of the Note 14, not a brand-new phone. However, the Note 14 SE excels at two things: the new red colour, also known as Crimson Art, has a matte finish and a deep red tint that looks stunning.

The phone is being offered for Rs 2,000 cheaper than the Note 14's current starting price, making it Rs 3,000 when the quick bank discount is taken into account. Here is all the information you want for the Redmi Note 14 SE.

Redmi Note 14 SE: Stunning Design and Display

Like the Note 14, the Redmi Note 14 SE has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It's a bright display that offers refresh rates of 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The display is very bright, with a peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits, and it supports 10-bit colour for more detailed images. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is also included, so it should perform well in everyday use.

Redmi Note 14 SE: Under the Hood

The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra CPU, which was constructed using a 6nm technology, powers the Redmi Note 14 SE. With 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, this should be more than plenty for the majority of users. Additionally, microSD expansion is a possibility. It has a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities and runs Xiaomi's new HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15. With moderate use, it should easily last a full day.

Redmi Note 14 SE: Amazing Camera

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 14 SE features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera with an f/1.5 aperture. This is combined with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is 20 megapixels and is ideal for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 14 SE: Other Features You Can't Miss

The Redmi Note 14 SE also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, an optical in-display fingerprint reader, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility, and an IP64 rating for water and dust protection. Additionally, you receive an infrared blaster, which Redmi still sells even many other companies have stopped doing so. Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G compatibility, and a USB Type-C connection for data transfer and charging are among the connectivity choices.

Redmi Note 14 SE: Price and Colours

The Redmi Note 14 SE is available in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 14,999. For comparison, the Redmi Note 14 begins at Rs 16,999 in India and is available in four colours: Mystique White, Titan Black, Phantom Purple, and Ivy Green. As previously stated, the Redmi Note 14 SE is available in only one colour: Crimson Art.

The Note 14 SE will be available for purchase beginning August 7 through Flipkart, Xiaomi's official website, and retail locations. If you pay with chosen bank cards, you'll also receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,000.