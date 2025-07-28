Genetic Testing Market To Soar To $54.2B By 2033, Driven By Personalized Medicine And Tech Innovation

Genetic Testing Market 2025

With a CAGR of 15.4%, the genetic testing market is fueled by rising disease prevalence, DTC demand, and major M&A activity in 2025.

- DataM IntelligenceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global genetic testing market size was valued at approximately US$ 14.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching around US$ 54.21 billion by 2033. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% between 2025 and 2033.To Download Sample Report Here:Genetic Testing Market Key Drivers:.Rising Prevalence of Genetic and Chronic DiseasesThe global increase in genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Huntington's disease, is a major driver for genetic testing. Early detection through testing is critical for disease management and prevention, prompting wider adoption..Shift Toward Personalized MedicinePersonalized medicine is transforming the healthcare landscape by tailoring treatments based on individual genetic profiles. Genetic testing plays a central role in identifying the most effective therapies, particularly in oncology, cardiology, and rare diseases..Technological Advancements in Genomic ResearchThe integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR, and bioinformatics has made genetic testing faster, more accurate, and cost-effective. These innovations are making genetic screening more accessible to both patients and clinicians..Growing Awareness and Direct-to-Consumer TestingIncreased consumer awareness around ancestry, wellness, and health risks has driven demand for at-home DNA kits. The rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing has democratized access, allowing individuals to proactively manage their health..Supportive Government Policies and Newborn Screening ProgramsVarious countries are implementing public health policies to integrate genetic testing into national healthcare systems. Mandatory newborn screening programs are expanding, especially in developed economies, ensuring early detection of inherited conditions..Integration with Digital Health EcosystemsThe use of AI, big data, and mobile health platforms is enhancing the interpretation of genetic data and facilitating remote diagnostics. This trend is improving test efficiency and enabling continuous patient monitoring.Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access:Genetic Testing Market: Geographical Share:The genetic testing market demonstrates a strong global presence, with notable growth across regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa..North America holds the largest market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread awareness, and favorable regulatory support. The United States, in particular, benefits from high adoption of personalized medicine and a growing focus on early disease detection through genomic technologies..Europe follows closely, supported by government initiatives promoting rare disease diagnostics, the presence of biotechnological innovation hubs, and increasing investments in genomic research. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France lead the region in test volume and accessibility..Asia-Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth, fueled by a rising population, increasing healthcare spending, and growing awareness of inherited diseases. Rapid urbanization, expansion of medical tourism, and improvements in healthcare access especially in China, India, and Japan are propelling demand for genetic testing services..Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with significant untapped potential. Growth in these regions is attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing birth defect screening programs, and government efforts to expand genetic testing capabilities.Market Segments:.By Type (Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Forensic Testing, New-born Screening, Others).By Sample (Blood, Hair, Saliva, Others).By Technology (Biochemical Genetic Testing, Chromosomal Genetic Testing, Others).By Disease (Alzheimer's Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington's Disease, Rare Diseases, Other).By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Genetic Testing Market Key PlayersKey players are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, MedGenome, LabCorp, 3billion Inc, and Blueprint Genetics.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:Major Mergers & Acquisitions (2025):.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire most of 23andMe's business including its Personal Genome Service, health services, and biobank (15M+ profiles) for USD 256 million, pending closure in Q3 2025. Regeneron pledged high data privacy standards and oversight by a court-appointed ombudsman..GeneDx struck a deal to acquire AI-driven genomics firm Fabric Genomics for up to USD 51 million (USD 33 M upfront plus USD 18 M in milestones), enhancing its variant interpretation platform; the deal is set to close in Q2 2025..Thermo Fisher Scientific's planned $11.5 B acquisition of Qiagen continues to transform the molecular diagnostics/genetic testing landscape, reinforcing consolidation trends in the space.Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations:.In March 2025, Function Health partnered with the National Basketball Players Association to offer advanced genetic and biomarker testing to athletes; in April, they teamed with Thatch, a corporate wellness platform, to make preventive diagnostics accessible to employees. In late 2024, Function integrated Grail's Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test into its wellness offerings..Quest Diagnostics and Broad Clinical Labs launched a partnership to promote whole genome sequencing (WGS) use in diagnosing developmental disorders, while Ambry Genetics (Konica Minolta) teamed up with Tempus through the INTERACT Coalition to broaden hereditary cancer testing access.Related Reports:Rare Disease Genetic Testing MarketNutrigenomics Testing MarketPower your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place..Competitive Landscape.Sustainability Impact Analysis.KOL / Stakeholder Insights.Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots.Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis.Quarterly Industry Report Updated.Live Market & Pricing Trends.Import-Export Data Monitoring

