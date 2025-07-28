403
Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement for an “immediate” and “unconditional” ceasefire, which will come into effect at midnight local time (1700GMT) on Monday, following five days of intense border clashes.
The announcement was made by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who facilitated the peace talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.
The peace discussions were prompted by the recent outbreak of armed conflict along the border, which began last week and has resulted in numerous casualties, including both soldiers and civilians, on both sides of the contested border.
Military commanders from Thailand and Cambodia are set to meet officially on Tuesday to further discuss the terms of the ceasefire.
The meeting, which also saw the presence of officials from both the US and China, marks a significant diplomatic effort to end the violence.
Anwar Ibrahim, who also holds the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), described the ceasefire as a “vital first step towards de-escalation and restoration of peace and security.”
In the aftermath of the agreement, the defense and foreign ministers from Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia will collaborate to establish a framework for the enforcement and monitoring of the ceasefire, aiming to ensure lasting peace and accountability.
Anwar emphasized that “this mechanism will serve as a foundation for sustained peace and accountability.”
He also added, “Malaysia stands ready to coordinate an observer team to verify and ensure implementation” of the ceasefire.
