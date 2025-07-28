Nimisha Priya's 13-Year-Old Daughter And Husband Appeal To Yemeni Government For Release Of Indian Nurse

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian nurse Nimisha Priya 's 13-year-old daughter, Mishel, and her husband have appealed to the Yemeni government for the woman's release. Priya was sentenced to death in Yemen.

Mishel has travelled to Yemen to join Global Peace Initiative founder and evangelist Dr KA Paul in appealing to the Yemeni government for Priya's release.

Priya, originally from the Palakkad district of Kerala , was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

| Yemeni family vows no mercy for Nimisha Priya, 'Blood can't be bought'

According to Yemeni court documents, Priya, in July 2017, allegedly drugged and killed Mahdi. She is currently lodged in a prison in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

Earlier this month, India had said that it was in touch with Yemeni authorities as well as certain friendly nations as part of efforts to reach a“mutually agreeable solution” in the case relating to Priya.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was making concerted efforts to give Priya's family more time to reach an understanding with Talal Abdo Mahdi's family.

The MEA had appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process in Yemen. This includes exploring options for clemency or pardon under Sharia law.

Under Sharia law, payment of blood money to the family of the deceased is permissible.

| Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen paused for now: What we know

“This is a very sensitive matter, and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. We have provided legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged for regular consular visits by her family, and we are in touch with the local authorities, as well as the family members, to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the recent few days to seek more time for the family of Ms Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. The local authorities in Yemen have postponed carrying out her sentence that was scheduled for 16 July,” said Jaiswal.

Last week, evangelist and Founder of Global Peace Initiative Dr KA Paul claimed in a video message from Sanaa in Yemen that Nimisha Priya's death sentence has been cancelled after days and nights of extensive efforts by Yemeni and Indian leaders.

In the video message, Dr Paul thanked Yemeni leaders for their“powerful and prayerful efforts”.

He said:“I want to thank all the leaders who are involved in making this a great success, that Nimisha Priya's death is cancelled. By God's grace, she will be released and taken to India. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi ji for preparing to send your diplomats... and take Nimisha professionally, safely.”