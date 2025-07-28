CM Omar Visits Family Of Youth Killed In Police Crossfire, Assures Justice

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited the bereaved family of Gujjar youth Parvez Ahmad, who was killed in a crossfire when police were chasing suspected peddlers in Jammu city.

Abdullah on Friday called for an investigation into the the incident and said that the use of force by police has to be calibrated and not“indiscriminate.”

The chief minister who flew in from summer capital Srinagar to Jammu went straight to the house of the deceased Gujjar youth to express his condolences.

He was accompanied by minister Javed Rana and his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

“The family talked to Omar Abdullah who visited them to express his condolences and share their grief. He has assured them that there will be justice,” provincial secretary of National Conference Sheikh Bashir Ahmed told reporters here.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed said the party is hopeful that justice will be delivered to the family.“Various options are being discussed. People are looking to the Lieutenant Governor (Manoj Sinha), who oversees police affairs. A special investigation team has been constituted and the probe is ongoing. Let us wait for the outcome,” he added.

“Those found involved in the incident after the probe will receive the severest punishment. We hope the case will be taken to its logical conclusion and the court will award appropriate punishment,” he said.

Parvez Ahmad (21), a youth hailing from the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, was killed in crossfire when police were allegedly chasing drug peddlers in the Satwari area on Thursday. His killing has sparked protests by the Gujjar community, with his family accusing the police of murdering an“innocent” man in a“staged” encounter.

On Friday, the chief minister said the incident was highly unfortunate and deeply regrettable.“Use of force by the police has to be calibrated and cannot be indiscriminate. J-K has paid a heavy price in the past because of incidents such as these,” he said on X.

Abdullah further said that the incident should be investigated in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who visited the Parvez Ahmad's house on Sunday, also called for an impartial inquiry into the incident. Prior to his visit, National Conference minister Javed Rana had visited the family on Saturday.

Congress and BJP leaders have also met his family to extend condolences.