Knowbe4 Is Recognized As A 2025 Gartner Peer Insightstm Customers' Choice For Email Security Platforms

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced that it has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Email Security Platforms.

Being included in the Customers' Choice' quadrant, KnowBe4 received high ratings and strong customer feedback for its overall experience, as well as notable user interest and adoption. We believe this underscores the widespread recognition for KnowBe4's cloud email security, a core part of its Human Risk Management Plus (HRM+) platform. Its AI-powered technology effectively tackles both inbound and outbound email threats, using pre-generative modeling and deep neural networks to offer top-tier detection, reduce user friction, and minimize administrative overhead.

"We believe being named a 2025 Gartner Peer InsightsTM Customers' Choice for Email Security Platforms is a direct reflection of the trust our customers place in KnowBe4 to help protect them against sophisticated email threats," said Bryan Palma, CEO of KnowBe4. "We are consistently dedicated to advancing email security to truly address both the technical and human elements of risk. By integrating AI-driven adaptive technology with user behavior insights, we are enabling organizations to better detect, respond to, and prevent email-based threats."

Customer Testimonial Examples from Gartner Peer Insights:



"KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security (formerly Egress) is a powerful tool for enhancing detection of phishing emails, protecting sensitive data and complying with our regulatory requirements. More than anything, the product is easy to understand and use." – IT Manager in Services Industry "What I like most is AI and machine learning and real-time user feedback and coaching. Not only does it tell you if the email is phishing or spam, but it also tells why it is. Knowing the why will increase education and knowledge with spotting phishing and threats." – Director of IT Security and Risk Management in Banking Industry

The Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service, who not only rate the offering, but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Emai Security Platforms, Peer Contributors, 3 July 2025

Gartner® and Peer InsightsTM are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset. More at knowbe4 .

