Veriforce And DISA Announce Strategic Integration To Streamline Contractor Compliance And Accelerate Workforce Qualification

HOUSTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce, a global leader in contractor risk management and safety compliance, and DISA Global Solutions, a premier provider of workplace screening and compliance services, have announced a strategic integration that simplifies contractor compliance, accelerates worker qualification, and strengthens alignment with key industry regulations.

In highly regulated industries such as oil and gas, construction, and chemical manufacturing, organizations must manage large, dynamic contractor workforces while maintaining strict compliance with safety and qualification standards. This direct integration between Veriforce and DISA bridges the gap between workforce screening and compliance monitoring, delivering a seamless, secure, and automated connection that reduces manual effort, improves data accuracy, and speeds up the path to work.

As the only Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) with a direct integration into the Veriforce platform, DISA enables real-time transmission of screening results, including drug and alcohol testing, background checks, and occupational health data, directly into Veriforce. This ensures that every contractor is verified to the appropriate standard and ready to contribute from day one.

"This partnership brings clarity, speed, and consistency to contractor compliance, one of the most complex challenges our clients face," said Carlos Ramon, President US & Global at Veriforce. "With DISA's direct integration into our platform, we're enabling organizations to reduce risk, streamline workforce qualification, and always remain audit-ready. Together, Veriforce and DISA are delivering a powerful, future-ready solution that not only meets today's compliance standards but helps companies stay ahead of tomorrow's workforce risks with greater confidence and control."

"Our shared customers work in some of the most safety-sensitive and regulated environments," said Brady Quarles, SVP, Sales at DISA. "This integration not only speeds up onboarding but helps ensure full alignment with regulatory requirements and client expectations."

Key Benefits of the Veriforce–DISA Integration:



Accelerated worker qualification: Screening results flow instantly from DISA into Veriforce, reducing onboarding time and administrative burden.

Improved speed-to-work: Contractors arrive on site fully cleared and ready to begin work, helping projects stay on schedule.

Consistent compliance standards: Every safety-sensitive role is screened to Veriforce-approved criteria, promoting standardized qualifications across all jobsites.

Secure, automated data flow: Encrypted data transmission protects sensitive worker information and simplifies audit preparation. Support for regulatory compliance: The integration helps meet requirements from DOT, FMCSA, OSHA, and Veriforce client standards, enabling confident compliance across all projects.

By eliminating manual handoffs and redundant data entry, the integration reduces errors, delays, and the risk of non-compliance. It also ensures that screening and compliance systems work together, creating a single source of truth for contractor qualification data.

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a global leader in contractor management, helping companies build safe, qualified, and compliant workforces. Through our integrated SaaS platform we combine contractor qualification, training, evaluation, and compliance tracking to reduce risk and improve workforce performance across industries.

With a network spanning over 3,200 hiring companies in 140+ countries and supporting more than 130,000 contractors and millions of workers, Veriforce connects organizations with trusted third-party labor to get the job done safely and efficiently. We also support a robust community of over 7,000 authorized instructors and evaluators.

Veriforce is the partner of choice for companies committed to ensuring workforce readiness and safety. We operate globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, the U.K., and Australia. For more information, visit .

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is the industry-leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. Headquartered in Houston, with more than 35 offices throughout North America and Europe, DISA's comprehensive scope of services includes background screening, drug and alcohol testing, DOT & HR compliance, occupational health services, and I-9/E-Verify. DISA assists employers in making informed staffing decisions while building a culture of safety in their workplace.

Media contacts:

Emma Keates

Senior Director PR & Communications

[email protected]

Luisa Garcia

[email protected]

SOURCE Veriforce

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED