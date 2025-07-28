Holyjot Announces Thousands Of Curated Bible Study Plans Ahead Of Public Launch On August 1St

Online Bible Journal

FT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HolyJot , a new online Bible study and journaling platform, is excited to announce the availability of thousands of pre-curated Bible Study Plans across categories such as Marriage, Health, Relationships, Growth, Career, Leadership, Addiction, Grief, and Spiritual Warfare. Starting Friday, August 1st, the platform will officially open for public signups after an intensive 2-month beta testing period.At launch, users will be able to access major versions of the Bible (with the New International Version (NIV) as the default), and engage in rich annotation, guided journaling, and deep personal reflection through thoughtfully designed study plans. HolyJot is fully responsive and works beautifully on mobile and tablet, though the desktop experience is highly recommended to fully immerse in Bible study and journaling.95% Free, Always - With Affordable Premium for Power UsersHolyJot is committed to remaining 95% free for everyone, including access to:.Reading the full Bible online.Completing curated Bible Study Plans.Journaling without restrictions.Using FaithAI for deep biblical insight.Inviting friends and participating in group chatsHowever, some advanced features are part of HolyJot+, our premium tier designed for power users like pastors, Bible teachers, and ministry leaders. Freemium users can create 1 custom Bible Study Plan per month, while HolyJot+ unlocks unlimited plan creation-perfect for those leading church-wide studies or weekly teaching series.HolyJot+ is priced at just $5/month or $30/year (50% discount)-an extraordinarily low cost intentionally set to remove all barriers to entry. It's less than the cost of a single cup of coffee for a full month of immersive Bible study access.Coming September 1st: Group Study, Live Chat & MoreLooking ahead to September 1st, HolyJot will release a powerful suite of new features, including:.Invite Others into Your Study: Share Bible Study Plans through QR code, unique join links, or group codes-perfect for Facebook groups, church communities, or small group studies..Live Chat & Shared Journaling: Comment, encourage, and optionally share journal reflections with others going through the same plan..FaithAI Journal Insights (optional): FaithAI, a Scripture-trained AI assistant, will offer journal feedback and encouragement when users opt in. FaithAI is not designed to replace pastors or the Holy Spirit-it is a digital companion grounded in biblical text to help illuminate God's truth..Video Meeting Integration with Google Meet & Zoom: Users will soon be able to sign in with Google and instantly create Bible Study meetings using Google Meet or Zoom-seamlessly integrated with their Study Plan.Ongoing Innovation & Monthly ReleasesHolyJot will follow a monthly feature release cadence, with updates announced in advance via press releases and email newsletters. The platform's mission is to help Christians around the world deepen their walk with Jesus, connect in faith-filled community, and experience the transformative power of God's Word.________________________________________๐ Sign up and learn more at:๐ฌ Press & Media Contact: ...๐ Ft. Myers, FL

