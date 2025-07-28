403
UN states more than 87 percent of Gaza Strip under Israeli army commands
(MENAFN) The United Nations announced on Monday that 87.7% of the Gaza Strip falls within Israeli militarized zones, displacement orders, or areas where these overlap.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stated that approximately 2.1 million people are confined to a fragmented part of Gaza with severely limited services.
Over 1.3 million residents require shelter and household supplies, but harsh weather, overcrowding, and repeated assembly and disassembly of tents have significantly reduced the lifespan of available shelters. Dujarric noted that no shelter supplies have entered Gaza for over four months.
The enclave continues to face a fuel shortage, with only limited amounts recently allowed in, barely meeting the needs of critical operations.
The UN also expressed deep concern over reports of severely malnourished individuals arriving at hospitals in dire condition. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that over a dozen people, including children, died from hunger in the last 24 hours. Since October 2023, 86 people, mostly children, have succumbed to hunger and dehydration.
The Gaza government warned that the region is on the verge of mass death after more than 140 days of near-total border closures.
Since October 2023, Israeli military actions have resulted in nearly 59,000 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children, while devastating Gaza’s infrastructure, health system, and creating famine-like conditions.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its campaign in the enclave.
