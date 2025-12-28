Battle Of Galwan Cast Fees: Salman Khan To Chitrangada Singh Here's How Much They Are Charging For The Film

The teaser for Salman Khan's most-awaited film, Battle of Galwan, was released on Saturday. The movie's explosive teaser went viral as soon as it dropped. Fans are going crazy over Salman's look.

Salman Khan gave his fans the biggest gift on his birthday, December 27. He released the teaser for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The film's teaser was quite impressive, and Salman's look is getting a lot of praise. Information about how much the star cast was paid to work in this movie by director Apoorva Lakhia has been revealed.

Salman Khan has charged a hefty fee to work in the film Battle of Galwan. According to media reports, he received a fee of ₹110 crore. It's worth noting that this film is being made under Salman's production house, SK Production. The movie's producer is Salman's mother, Salma Khan.

Chitrangada Singh is the lead actress in Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan. According to reports, she received a fee of ₹2 crore for her role. This is the first time Chitrangada will be sharing the screen with Salman. By the way, her box office record so far hasn't been particularly great.

Govinda will also be seen in director Apoorva Lakhia's film Battle of Galwan. He received a fee of ₹8 crore for this film. Govinda is making a comeback to the screen after a long time with this movie. He has been waiting for a hit for quite a while. He previously appeared with Salman in the film Partner.

Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary will also appear in Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan. The fee details for both stars have been revealed. Ankur received ₹1.5 crore for his role, while Abhilash got a fee of ₹50 lakh. Abhilash has previously appeared in Salman's films Dabangg 3 and Sikandar.

Hira Sohal is also in Battle of Galwan, but not much information about her character has been revealed. As for her fee, she was paid ₹1 crore for the film. Hira has previously appeared in films like PhD Pyar Hai Drama, Bujharat Hero Di, Victoria Ek Rahasya, and Thank God.