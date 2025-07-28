Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IDEF Secures USD9B in Defense Contracts

IDEF Secures USD9B in Defense Contracts


2025-07-28 07:48:02
(MENAFN) The International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 concluded last week with contracts valued at $9 billion, announced the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat late Sunday.

Haluk Gorgun shared on X that the prominent event demonstrated the Turkish defense sector’s engineering capabilities, export ambitions, and strategic determination on the global stage.

The 17th edition of IDEF, a six-day defense exhibition that began on Tuesday, took place concurrently across multiple venues including Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

Organized by KFA Fairs with backing from Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the event’s global communications were managed by Anadolu.

Gorgun reported the fair hosted 1,491 companies, delegations from 103 countries, 231 official visits, and attracted over 120,000 attendees. The showcase featured more than 1,100 new products debuting for the first time.

Throughout the fair, 270 signing ceremonies took place, securing deals totaling $9 billion, with export agreements comprising 65% of the value.

“These figures are not just trade fair results, but a global reflection of our commitment to domestic production and our strategic defense architecture,” Gorgun emphasized.

MENAFN28072025000045017169ID1109851079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search