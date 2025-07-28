403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDEF Secures USD9B in Defense Contracts
(MENAFN) The International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 concluded last week with contracts valued at $9 billion, announced the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat late Sunday.
Haluk Gorgun shared on X that the prominent event demonstrated the Turkish defense sector’s engineering capabilities, export ambitions, and strategic determination on the global stage.
The 17th edition of IDEF, a six-day defense exhibition that began on Tuesday, took place concurrently across multiple venues including Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.
Organized by KFA Fairs with backing from Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the event’s global communications were managed by Anadolu.
Gorgun reported the fair hosted 1,491 companies, delegations from 103 countries, 231 official visits, and attracted over 120,000 attendees. The showcase featured more than 1,100 new products debuting for the first time.
Throughout the fair, 270 signing ceremonies took place, securing deals totaling $9 billion, with export agreements comprising 65% of the value.
“These figures are not just trade fair results, but a global reflection of our commitment to domestic production and our strategic defense architecture,” Gorgun emphasized.
Haluk Gorgun shared on X that the prominent event demonstrated the Turkish defense sector’s engineering capabilities, export ambitions, and strategic determination on the global stage.
The 17th edition of IDEF, a six-day defense exhibition that began on Tuesday, took place concurrently across multiple venues including Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.
Organized by KFA Fairs with backing from Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the event’s global communications were managed by Anadolu.
Gorgun reported the fair hosted 1,491 companies, delegations from 103 countries, 231 official visits, and attracted over 120,000 attendees. The showcase featured more than 1,100 new products debuting for the first time.
Throughout the fair, 270 signing ceremonies took place, securing deals totaling $9 billion, with export agreements comprising 65% of the value.
“These figures are not just trade fair results, but a global reflection of our commitment to domestic production and our strategic defense architecture,” Gorgun emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment