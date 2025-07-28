403
Ukraine Inks Deal with Azerbaijan
(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukraine signed an agreement with Baku to import Azerbaijani gas through the Transbalkan route for the first time.
This deal marks a significant step towards securing Ukraine’s energy needs amid the ongoing conflict.
Sergii Koretskyi, the CEO of Naftogaz, announced on Facebook that the company had finalized the first gas purchase agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state-owned oil giant SOCAR.
He further explained that a test delivery is already in progress, with the gas being transported through Bulgaria and Romania to Ukraine.
Koretskyi emphasized that while the current delivery is small, it is "a small but strategically important step" that lays the foundation for future long-term cooperation.
He also pointed out that this deal contributes to diversifying energy supply sources, thereby bolstering Ukraine's energy security.
He reassured the public that efforts are being made "step by step" to ensure Ukraine is as ready as possible for the upcoming heating season.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry issued a statement acknowledging that the agreement between the two state-owned companies was the result of extensive diplomatic efforts, particularly following Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk’s visit to Azerbaijan earlier this month.
Hrynchuk expressed that, although the current volumes of gas are modest, the deal holds "strategic importance" as it sets the stage for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation.
She also highlighted that the agreement is another example of successful diversification of energy supply sources, which is crucial for ensuring a stable and reliable heating season.
"Although the current supply volumes are small, this is of strategic importance, as it opens up the prospect of long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation between our states."
Hrynchuk added, underlining the critical role of energy diversification in Ukraine's preparation for the colder months.
