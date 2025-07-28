BEL's Q1 Profit Jumps Nearly 25 Pc To Rs 969 Crore
The rise in profit was supported by better operating performance. Profit before exceptional items and tax increased to Rs 1,289.24 crore, up 24.28 per cent from Rs 1,037.34 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.
Revenue from operations also improved, growing by 5.2 per cent to Rs 4,416.83 crore compared to Rs 4,198.77 crore in Q1 FY25.
Investor confidence remained strong ahead of the results, with the market expecting robust earnings.
Despite some weakness in the broader markets, BEL's stock managed to recover after the results were announced.
The share price, which fell to an intra-day low of Rs 383.10 on Monday, rebounded to close at Rs 389.35.
BEL also showcased its solid business outlook with a healthy order book. As of July 1, the company's total order book stood at Rs 74,859 crore.
Adding to this momentum, BEL secured a major order from the Ministry of Defence on July 25.
The Rs 1,640 crore contract is for supplying Air Defence Fire Control Radars to the Indian Army.
These radars, designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, offer high-performance air threat detection and are capable of functioning day and night in all weather conditions.
They are also equipped with Electronic Counter Measures (ECM) to monitor and control air defence guns effectively.
Apart from this, BEL also announced that it has received additional orders worth ₹563 crore since its last disclosure on June 30.
These orders include projects like the National Maritime Domain Awareness system, Inertial Navigation Systems for guns, Communication equipment, Satcom Interception System, jammers, spares, services, and more.
