ISS Projected to Run Until 2030

2025-07-28 07:23:53
(MENAFN) The International Space Station (ISS) is projected to remain functional beyond the current U.S.-Russia agreement, which extends usage until 2028, with operations likely continuing at least until 2030, according to Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov on Monday.

Speaking to Russian media, Bakanov emphasized that any decision to retire the ISS must come from a joint consensus between Russia and the United States. "At this stage, the consolidated decision of Roscosmos and NASA is that the station is needed at least until 2028, and most likely, perhaps even until 2030," he stated.

Since its launch in 1998, the ISS has a mass of approximately 435 tons, increasing to around 470 tons when docked with visiting spacecraft. The station represents a collaborative international effort involving Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, and ten member countries of the European Space Agency—Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Sweden, and Switzerland.

