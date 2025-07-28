Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paramilitary-headed group forms opponent government in conflict-torn Sudan

2025-07-28 07:20:24
(MENAFN) A Sudanese political alliance linked to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has declared the formation of a parallel government in the war-torn nation, which has been embroiled in conflict for over two years.

The Sudan Founding Alliance (TASIS) announced on Saturday the creation of a 15-member presidential council headed by RSF commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Rebel leader Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu, who controls large areas and forces in South Kordofan, was named vice chairman, while politician Mohamed Hassan Othman al-Ta’ayshi was appointed prime minister.

TASIS hailed the move as a historic milestone and extended greetings to the Sudanese people enduring decades of devastating conflict. The group pledged to work toward building an inclusive, secular, democratic, decentralized, and voluntarily unified Sudan based on freedom, justice, and equality.

General Dagalo had previously ruled Sudan alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) leader, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, following the 2019 coup that ousted former President Omar al-Bashir. However, tensions escalated into armed clashes between the RSF and SAF in April 2023, derailing plans for a transition to civilian governance.

The conflict has claimed thousands of lives, and multiple attempts by regional and international mediators to broker a ceasefire have failed.

Earlier this year, the RSF signed a charter with allied political and armed factions to form a “government of peace and unity,” shortly after Burhan announced intentions to establish a “caretaker” or “wartime” government.

In response, the Sudanese army condemned the RSF’s rival government as a deceptive attempt to consolidate power driven by personal ambitions.

