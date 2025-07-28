Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASEAN Foreign Ministers Call On Thailand And Cambodia To Solve Dispute By Peaceful Means

2025-07-28 07:06:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The foreign ministers of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) urged Thailand and Cambodia to implement an immediate ceasefire, expressing deep concern over the rising casualty toll and the humanitarian consequences in the border areas between the two countries.
The ASEAN foreign ministers urged both countries to halt all hostilities and return to dialogue to prevent further conflict and destruction in the future.
The statement issued by ASEAN foreign ministers said, "we further urge both sides to cease all hostilities, return to the negotiating table to restore peace and stability, and settle disputes and differences by peaceful means."
Heads of government of the two countries are scheduled to meet on Monday in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the ceasefire.

