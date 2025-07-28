2025 World Internet Conference Digital Silk Road Development Forum Opens In Quanzhou

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On July 24, 2025, the Digital Silk Road Development Forum of the World Internet Conference opened in Quanzhou. Participants noted that China's advocacy for building the Digital Silk Road has provided clear direction for high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and for jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace. China and the countries involved in the BRI, adhering to the spirit of the Silk Road, are strengthening the alignment of digital development strategies and promoting exchanges across various fields. Cooperation on the Digital Silk Road has become a new highlight in implementing global development initiatives and advancing Belt and Road collaboration.

Attendees emphasized that amid the accelerating emergence of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, the trends of digitalization, networking, and intelligent development are becoming increasingly prominent, making the development of the Digital Silk Road particularly significant. They called for upholding the spirit of win-win cooperation to jointly promote innovative growth in the digital economy. They stressed the necessity of governing the internet according to law and enhancing collective capabilities to safeguard cybersecurity. Respect for each country's cyber sovereignty and efforts to improve the global internet governance system were also highlighted. With an open and inclusive attitude, all parties should work together to facilitate exchanges and mutual learning among human civilizations. The Digital Silk Road initiative should serve as an opportunity to better implement the global civilization initiative, further enrich content exchanges, expand cooperation channels, improve institutional platforms, and promote closer ties among peoples worldwide.

Following the opening ceremony, the main forum was held, featuring keynote speeches from a series of prominent guests on topics including "Digital Trade Openness and Cooperation under the Belt and Road", "Artificial Intelligence Empowering High-Quality Development of the Private Economy", and "Digital and Intelligent Transformation of International Transportation and Sustainable Development." The forum also unveiled a series of outcomes from the World Internet Conference's think tank cooperation program.

The forum, themed "Embracing the Digital and Intelligent Maritime Silk Road - Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", was hosted by the WIC and organized by the Fujian provincial government. It drew more than 600 participants from 49 countries and regions and 13 international organizations.

