YPTC Brings Nonprofit Accounting Services To Chicago Area

CHICAGO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), a leading provider of nonprofit accounting services, is proud to announce its regional office expansion to Chicago, Illinois. This YPTC office will serve the Chicago metropolitan and greater Chicagoland areas, including Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties.

While YPTC has been serving clients in Chicago since 2016, this office opening-YPTC's fourteenth-reflects the firm's responsiveness to the increasing need for fiscal management services in Chicago's nonprofit sector.

Chicago has a vibrant nonprofit ecosystem, home to over 57,000 nonprofit organizations with missions serving diverse specializations from education and healthcare to social services and the arts. The city's economic strength, cultural diversity, and deep-rooted philanthropic networks provide fertile ground for YPTC's model of high-touch, mission-driven financial support.

The scale and complexity of the nonprofit landscape in Chicago demands technical excellence and a deep understanding of community impact. YPTC's growing presence enables stronger, more responsive relationships, top-tier talent acquisition, and meaningful engagement with local partners.

YPTC Chicago office Director Aiesha Williams brings to her role more than 20 years of leadership experience in both corporate and public accounting and a passion for strengthening client relationships, mentoring emerging leaders, and driving innovation in how YPTC delivers financial clarity and strategic insight for nonprofit organizations.

"I'm excited to help shape the future of our Chicago market by fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and purpose-driven service that showcase YPTC's values and commitment to the sector," she says. "We are deeply committed to building lasting relationships in this market-not just with clients, but with the broader nonprofit community."

Your Part-Time Controller's Chicago office opening marks a new phase of investment and continued growth for YPTC in the region.

More than geographic expansion, Aiesha notes, "Opening this office is about being even more accessible and responsive to the unique needs of organizations doing critical work in this region. We're not just offering accounting services, we're offering partnership, insight, and a shared commitment to mission-driven success. I'm incredibly proud of the team we're building and the impact we're already seeing, and I'm excited for what's ahead."

About Aiesha Williams

Aiesha Williams is a Director at YPTC and a seasoned financial accounting professional with over 20 years of leadership experience in both corporate and public accounting. She has a master's degree in accounting and financial management and a strong background in strategic planning, forecasting, and implementing best practices and internal controls. Known for her clear communication and high standards for professional excellence, Aiesha has led audit and consulting engagements for clients ranging from grassroots nonprofits to multinational firms, consistently driving efficiency and delivering strategic, high-impact results.

