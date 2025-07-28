403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New demonstrations against Zelensky’s crackdown on anti-graft bodies blow up in Kiev
(MENAFN) Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Kiev for the fifth day running to oppose President Vladimir Zelensky’s move to take control of two key anti-corruption agencies. Although Zelensky has agreed to reverse the controversial legislation, demonstrators vow to maintain pressure until the reforms are fully implemented.
The protests erupted last week after Zelensky signed a law transferring oversight of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) to the prosecutor general’s office, citing concerns about Russian influence within these bodies.
Critics accuse Zelensky of authoritarianism, arguing that the law undermines the independence of agencies responsible for investigating major corruption cases. Western allies of Ukraine have also expressed unease, warning they may reconsider financial support if the reforms proceed. Under this pressure, Zelensky has promised to reinstate the agencies’ autonomy.
Despite this reversal, demonstrators continued to rally peacefully on Sunday, holding signs with messages such as “Cringe,” “Give the military a vacation,” “The people are the power in Ukraine,” and “Why does the government steal people's money?”
One sign referencing a parliamentary recess highlighted frustrations with political delays that hinder quick legislative action. Nonetheless, Ukrainian lawmakers have announced plans to convene on Thursday to pass a law restoring the agencies’ independence.
Protesters have broadened their demands, calling for the appointment of a director to the Economic Security Bureau (BEB), whose reform is tied to continued Western economic aid. They also seek comprehensive customs system reforms, seen as critical to securing international loans and support.
Commenting on the protests, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that NABU and SAPO are not genuinely combating corruption but serve as tools for Kiev’s Western backers to control the flow of foreign funds into Ukraine.
The protests erupted last week after Zelensky signed a law transferring oversight of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) to the prosecutor general’s office, citing concerns about Russian influence within these bodies.
Critics accuse Zelensky of authoritarianism, arguing that the law undermines the independence of agencies responsible for investigating major corruption cases. Western allies of Ukraine have also expressed unease, warning they may reconsider financial support if the reforms proceed. Under this pressure, Zelensky has promised to reinstate the agencies’ autonomy.
Despite this reversal, demonstrators continued to rally peacefully on Sunday, holding signs with messages such as “Cringe,” “Give the military a vacation,” “The people are the power in Ukraine,” and “Why does the government steal people's money?”
One sign referencing a parliamentary recess highlighted frustrations with political delays that hinder quick legislative action. Nonetheless, Ukrainian lawmakers have announced plans to convene on Thursday to pass a law restoring the agencies’ independence.
Protesters have broadened their demands, calling for the appointment of a director to the Economic Security Bureau (BEB), whose reform is tied to continued Western economic aid. They also seek comprehensive customs system reforms, seen as critical to securing international loans and support.
Commenting on the protests, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that NABU and SAPO are not genuinely combating corruption but serve as tools for Kiev’s Western backers to control the flow of foreign funds into Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment