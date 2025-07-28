403
Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite into orbit
(MENAFN) Russia successfully launched an Iranian communications satellite into orbit on Friday, according to the country’s space agency, Roscosmos.
The Soyuz rocket lifted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, carrying over 20 payloads. Among them were two Russian scientific satellites, 18 small commercial orbiters, and Iran’s Nahid-2 satellite. The launch was broadcast live.
Nahid-2, developed by the Iranian Space Research Center, was sent into low-Earth orbit under a commercial contract with the Iranian Space Agency. Iranian state media reported that the satellite is part of Tehran’s broader goal to enhance its space program.
This mission marks another step in the deepening space collaboration between Moscow and Tehran. Earlier this year, the two countries signed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement that includes joint work on civilian space initiatives, as well as cooperation in energy, science, and technology.
Russia frequently provides satellite launch services to international clients via commercial Soyuz missions. In November, it conducted a record-setting launch of 53 satellites from the same site, with payloads from countries including Iran, Zimbabwe, and a joint Russian-Chinese project.
