State Chamber Orchestra Mesmerizes Music Enthusiasts

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has mesmerized the audience at Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala, Azernews reports.

The concert took place within 14th Gabala International Music Festival, bringing together representatives of the festival organizers, local music lovers, and guests of the city.

Before the start of the concert, Professor of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva, spoke about the activities of the orchestra.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1964 at the initiative of Azerbaijani classical music legends - Gara Garayev and Fikrat Amirov.

The first chief conductor and artistic director of the ensemble was People's Artist and laureate of state awards Nazim Rzayev.

Over its more than half-century history, the orchestra has performed on many prestigious stages worldwide, participated in reputable international festivals, and promoted Azerbaijani musical culture.

For its extensive promotion of Azerbaijani classical music around the world, the chamber orchestra was awarded the national Humay Prize in 2007.

Since 2018, the artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra has been People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

The concert began with the overture from Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddle".

The program featured works by Arif Malikov, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, Muslim Magomayev, Musa Mirzoyev, as well as compositions by Giacomo Puccini, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Astor Piazzolla, Dmitry Shostakovich, and other composers.

Performances by soloists, including Honored Artists Afag Abbasova (soprano) and Aleksey Miltykh (cello), Nijat Salmanov (flute), Rauf Guluzade (piano), Jalal Karimov (baritone), Sharif Bagirov (clarinet), reader Huseynagha Asalanov, as well as dancers Daniya Nasirova and Ulvi Alikhmadli were met with enthusiastic ovations from the audience.