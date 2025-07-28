Another Group Of Ex-Idps Sent To Ballija Village In Azerbaijan's Khojaly District (PHOTO)
Today, 17 families comprising a total of 62 individuals have been relocated to the reconstructed village.
These are households that have previously engaged in transient habitation across diverse geographical locales within the nation, predominantly within institutional accommodations such as hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative edifices.
The residents who returned to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.
Currently, over 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.
