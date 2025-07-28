4,205 Government And 6,470 Private Sector Beneficiaries Of Hafiz Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) -- The Hafiz program has empowered 4,205 beneficiaries in the government sector to enhance digital identity activation by the end of 2024, while the private sector accounted for 6,470 participants utilizing the program's resources through the end of 2023.Launched in August 2021 by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, "Hafiz" was designed to inject dynamism into the digital and entrepreneurial sectors by offering six-month temporary employment opportunities. The program has now successfully completed its lifecycle, achieving its core goals.To stimulate uptake, the ministry subsidized 50% of monthly wages capped at JOD200 per trainee and covered social security contributions at a preferential 5.25%, which include protections for occupational injuries, maternity, unemployment, disability, and death.In a strategic policy intervention, the Cabinet approved a five-year installment plan enabling companies benefiting from "Hafiz" to defer repayment of accumulated social security dues and late fees retroactive to 2023.Haitham Al-Rawajbeh, telecom and IT sector representative at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, described the decision as a constructive step balancing the need to protect social security rights with sustaining government employment incentives.He emphasized that the repayment plan mitigates financial strain on entrepreneurial companies, offering them the flexibility to maintain operations without risking penalties or suspension, while enabling the Social Security Corporation to recover dues responsibly.Wa'ed Al-Hawamdeh, Regional Director of Concentrix, a global leader in outsourcing and customer experience, highlighted the Cabinet's decision as a pivotal enabler of a more attractive investment climate and private sector growth, contributing meaningfully to the GDP.He noted that the move aligns with the Kingdom's economic modernization vision, facilitating job creation and boosting the competitiveness of local tech firms in regional and global markets. Concentrix itself has created over 3,000 sustainable jobs, exemplifying effective public-private collaboration.The Hafiz program comprises two primary tracks: wage support for graduates employed in private sector companies and a digital transformation stream that deploys graduates to advance e-government platforms and digital identity services.