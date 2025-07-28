Tanishaa Mukerji Wants To Be A Part Of Cinema Like 'Anarkali', 'Munimji' And 'Paying Guest'
“There was a time when going to the movies was a celebration for the whole family - not just a luxury experience,” she said.
“From kids to grandparents, everyone could watch something together. That's what I miss.”
The granddaughter of Padmashri Sashadhar Mukherjee, the founder of Filmalaya Studios, and daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, Tanishaa grew up immersed in classic Indian cinema.
“Movies like Anarkali, Munimji, and Paying Guest had soul. They told stories that touched your heart-without needing to shock the audience or sell tickets to controversy. I want to be a part of cinema like that again. Classic emotions, but in a modern package,” she said.
Off-screen, Tanishaa likes to stay true to fashion.
“Fashion should be personal. It's not about labels or trends, it's about what makes you feel confident and comfortable. I've learned over the years that true style is wearing your personality with pride. I love experimenting, but at the end of the day - comfort is key.”
Earlier this month, the actress talked about things that she cannot negotiate on when it comes to work.
"As artistes, we tend to trust our gut feeling. Sometimes its right and sometimes its not and that's a part of everyone's life. Like anyone else, I too have made my share of mistakes in my career.”
She said that what's important is self-introspection and self-awareness and based on that awareness and experience.
Tanishaa wants to ensure that she doesn't repeat any of her errors of the past.
“Before, there were times where I used to believe in people and their so-called visions and I would go with the flow believing in them. Unfortunately, that belief hasn't done much good to me and I have been let down after trusting people and their words.”
“But now, I have evolved as an actor with time and experience and that's why, I want to utilize my time and energy only in those avenues where there's complete clarity”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment