Pre-Filled Syringes (PFS): End-To-End Processing Online Training Course (November 5-6, 2025) - Presents The Latest Information On All Aspects Of The Process
Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Filled Syringes: End-to-End Processing Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive two-day course has been designed to offer a comprehensive, practical, and usable review of the production of PFS and will provide the latest information on all aspects of the process from manufacture and packaging for fill/finish through to final (post-fill) inspection.
Quality will be a key focus of the programme and there will be extensive coverage of improvements in the manufacturing process, including advances in cleanroom technology and sterilisation.
Other sessions will address visual inspection and the latest regulatory requirements to ensure that you are fully up to date. The faculty of speakers will provide key guidance and advice from their practical experience in this field and there will be ample opportunity for discussion.
Benefits of attending:
- Explore recent improvements in the manufacturing process Understand visual inspection Know the latest regulatory requirements
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
This event is ideal for pharma start-ups, small and medium-sized pharma companies, CROs, CMOs, machine suppliers, hospital dispensaries, and anyone new to PFS or wanting to learn more in a relaxed and open environment. It will be of value to those working in the area of PFS with responsibility for device programmes, product development, product life cycle management, regulatory affairs, quality assurance and combination products. Drug delivery specialists, business development managers and product development managers will also find this course beneficial.
Key Topics Covered
Day 1
Syringe manufacture from components to the final product - an overview
- The initial choice - bulk or pre-sterilised components? Siliconisation - not beloved, but required Handling and process overview
PFS over time
- Evolution of systems Evolution of components Evolution of application and application systems
Summing-up: Trends in PFS: Drug Delivery
- New PFS formats Safety devices Self-injection devices
Advances in cleanroom technology
- History RABS Isolator V-CRT - Vetter Clean-Room Technology
Filling and closing: multi-format machine for nested syringes, vials and cartridges
- Dosing and filling systems in comparison Closing methods and their applications Containment
Terminal sterilisation of pre-filled syringes - strange but feasible
- Points to consider Aseptic filling vs terminally sterilised
Summing-up: Trends in PFS: Machine Technology
- Pumps 'fit for purpose' In Process Control (IPC), filling & stoppering Robotics
Day 2
Visual inspection of pre-filled syringes
- Why do we inspect? Regulatory requirements Inspection basics
- Defects - classification and defect evaluation lists Pros and cons of different inspection methods
Secondary packaging machines for PFS: hero or villain of the PFS world?
- Walk through a typical facility Trends in secondary packaging: labelling, safety devices Single machines vs combined machines
Autoinjectors
- Target Product Process Impact Primary packaging material Assembling steps Inline Controls Function / Release Tests Final Packaging
Regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes
- ISO design compliance New MDR - what about it? US requirements for combination products
Case study/workshop
- Based on the key user requirements provided, participants will come up with outputs for: Design features of the PFS Test methods Manufacturing processes and manufacturing environment
Shipping PFSs all over the world
- Points to consider Shipping validation GDP - Good Distribution Practices
PFS state-of-the-union address and event summary
- Review of market drivers & drug development Future trends in PFS
Speakers
Andreas Rothmund
Vetter Pharma-Fertigung
Dr. Andreas Rothmund is Qualified Person at Vetter Pharma-Fertigung in Ravensburg, Germany, an independent contract manufacturer specialised in the aseptic production of pre-filled application systems. He started his industrial career in 1985 as a lab manager. After two years he took over production responsibility for a German company specialised in eye drops and eye ointments, a position he held for nearly eight years. He joined Vetter in 1994, where he has held several positions, including Head of Production for one of Vetter's aseptic production units. He holds a degree in organic chemistry from the University of Constance, Germany.
Susanne Hall
Vetter Pharma
Susanne Hall began her career in 1990 at Dr. Karl Thomae (today known as Böhringer Ingelheim) in Biberach as Head of Packaging Technology. In 1993, she joined Vetter's Research and Development department as Head of Packaging Material Incoming Control and in 2008 was named Team Leader of Secondary Packaging.
Since 2019, she has been the Director of Secondary Packaging and AVI Projects. In this position, Susanne leads three teams that ensure the implementation of customer products from development to commercial into production. For secondary packaging this includes device assembly, labeling and final packaging as well as implementing tests for a controlled safe process and the meeting of customer expectations. She is also responsible for the transfer of products from manual visual inspection to fully automated inspection lines.
Susanne has adiploma in engineering from the College of Engineering where she focused on specialized precision engineering.
Dale Charlton
Optima Group pharma
Dale has spent a life long career in Life Sciences & Biotechnology spanning over 28 years covering work in both the academic and industrial sectors. Following his first degree in Biological Sciences and spells at Porton Down & Pittman Moore vaccines (Formerly Glaxo Animal Health) developing vaccines/adjuvant systems, Dale settled back into the biotech industry proper developing therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies at Celltech in Slough UK.
Dale successfully undertook a PhD at Pfizer Drug Discovery Sandwich, Kent UK & the University of Nottingham on peptide drug candidates before moving out of academia and into the supply industry in the field of robotics and automation for the biopharmaceutical industry. Dale progressed from Product Specialist to Managing Director of an independent Life Science company until moving to his role as Director of Business Development for the Optima Group pharma, Germany and more recently to ATS Sortimat.
He has a number of scientific publications to his name and has written a number of articles for journals and magazines and regularly gives presentations at numerous international conferences in the field of Fill/Finish.
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment