Moi Highlights Safe Cycling Practices To Prevent Accidents
Doha: To promote road safety and reduce bicycle-related accidents, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged all cyclists in Qatar to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and safe riding practices.
This initiative is part of a public safety campaign aimed at ensuring the security and well-being of road users.
The MoI emphasized three key requirements for safe cycling:
Cyclists are required to use designated bike lanes and must always keep to the right side of the road in all areas.
This helps maintain a consistent flow of traffic and minimizes the risk of collisions with vehicles and pedestrians.
Wearing a helmet and a reflective vest is essential for both protection and visibility.
Helmets can significantly reduce the severity of head injuries in the event of an accident, while reflective vests make cyclists more visible to motorists during both day and night.
Fixed lights on bicycles are crucial, especially when cycling at night or during early morning hours.
Proper lighting ensures that cyclists can see and be seen, thereby reducing the likelihood of accidents.
