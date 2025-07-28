403
Egypt, Qatar Address Gaza Crisis, Ceasefire in Phone Talks
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone conversation on Sunday to address the intensifying crisis in the Gaza Strip and accelerate efforts toward a ceasefire.
According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the two leaders centered their discussion on strategies to ease the dire humanitarian conditions plaguing Gaza.
Both diplomats reaffirmed their dedication to advancing the negotiation process, emphasizing the need to fast-track a comprehensive ceasefire deal. Such an agreement is viewed as crucial to enabling the swift delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance into the territory and preventing further Israeli military escalation.
They also reviewed preparations for an upcoming international conference hosted by Egypt, aimed at planning Gaza’s reconstruction and recovery as part of a broader Arab-Islamic initiative to rebuild the devastated enclave.
In addition, the ministers highlighted the ongoing importance of close cooperation between Cairo and Doha. They committed to maintaining international momentum behind efforts to establish a Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Sunday declared a daily 10-hour humanitarian pause in specific areas of the Gaza Strip and announced the opening of secure corridors to facilitate aid deliveries.
That same day, trucks carrying humanitarian supplies began moving into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom border crossing, according to local Palestinian sources.
This influx of aid comes in response to mounting global calls for immediate assistance to the region, where residents continue to endure extreme shortages of food, medical supplies, and basic necessities.
