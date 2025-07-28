403
Wildfires Devastate Southern Europe
(MENAFN) Southern Europe remained gripped by devastating wildfires throughout the weekend as a searing heatwave swept across the region, prompting evacuations and urgent emergency operations in several nations.
In Greece, fires continued to burn in multiple areas on Sunday as soaring temperatures and arid winds fueled the destruction.
According to Greek Fire Department representative Vasilis Vathrakoyannis, the situation on the island of Kythira is "critical," with both ground crews and aerial units engaged in a second consecutive day of firefighting.
Other wildfires were also reported in Messinia, Molaoi in Laconia, Triada in Evia, Temenia in Crete, and Pontokomi in Kozani, despite the ongoing deployment of firefighters and aircraft attempting to bring the blazes under control.
In France, over 1,000 firefighters fought a rapidly advancing fire close to Marseille, which charred 720 hectares of terrain and left nine individuals injured.
As a result, flights were grounded, train services suspended, and the public urged to remain inside.
A separate massive fire near Sigean in the Aude department destroyed more than 630 hectares and compelled hundreds to evacuate.
Albania witnessed 26 wildfires erupt across the country on Saturday.
A significant blaze near Delvina on Friday caused injuries to three people and led to the displacement of approximately 2,000 inhabitants, according to authorities.
In nearby Kosovo, 29 wildfires were recorded during the weekend.
Emergency personnel managed to put out 17 of them.
In Prizren, one fire claimed the lives of eight cows, while another in the eastern part of Kosovo resulted in the death of around 40 sheep, as per local media reports.
