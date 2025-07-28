Rise In Supplement Use Sparks Caution From Health Experts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Reports suggest that the vitamins and minerals market in Qatar has experienced significant growth in recent years and is predicted to continue expanding, driven by changing customer preferences and an increasing interest in health and wellness.

There has been a noticeable rise in the consumption of pill-form vitamins and minerals, driven by the belief that these supplements can compensate for nutritional deficiencies.

This belief has been fuelled largely by social media.

Clinical Dietitian at Hamad Medical Corporation, Cindy Chua, speaking to The Peninsula, highlighted the importance of correct consumption of vitamin and mineral supplements, emphasising that while the growing interest in health and wellness is encouraging, it must be approached with caution and proper guidance.

She stressed that supplements should not be taken based on social media trends or peer influence, but rather under the supervision of qualified healthcare professionals.

“It's essential to evaluate whether supplements are truly necessary by considering one's diet, lifestyle, and existing health conditions,” Chua said.

She urged the public to move away from self-diagnosing and instead seek professional advice to avoid the risks of toxicity, improper nutrient interactions, and potential misdiagnosis of underlying medical issues.

Chua also highlighted potential risks associated with unsupervised supplement use.

“Fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A can accumulate in the body and reach toxic levels,” she said.

“Excessive retinol, a form of Vitamin A from animal sources, can lead to blurred vision, liver damage, and birth defects.”

Beyond overdosing, Chua pointed to harmful nutrient-to-nutrient and nutrient-to-drug interactions.

“For example, high doses of Zinc can cause a Copper deficiency. Calcium can block the absorption of iron and magnesium. Vitamin K can interfere with warfarin, while calcium and magnesium can affect antibiotic efficacy.”

Another serious concern is the misdiagnosis of underlying health conditions.

“Someone might feel tired and assume they need iron supplements, but the real issue could be something more complex like inflammatory bowel disease,” Chua said.

Social media and celebrity endorsements also play a role in misinformation.

“Some supplements are being endorsed by celebrities and Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated videos through social media, but it doesn't fully guarantee it's effective,” said Chua.

“The marketing strategy's goal is to make sure consumers will be hooked. Some individuals buy products because of hype marketing or when everyone is taking this type of supplement. Making false promises that it can cure your disease.”

When asked about common deficiencies, Chua cited Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, and iron as prevalent concerns.

“Vitamin D deficiency is common in people with limited sun exposure-those who stay indoors or only go out at night. B12 deficiency is especially seen among vegetarians, the elderly, and those who've had bariatric surgery. Iron deficiency mostly affects women, vegetarians, and the elderly.”

She emphasised that addressing such deficiencies requires more than just a quick fix.

“Vitamin D3 supplements should be taken only under medical supervision after reviewing blood test results. If someone cannot meet their B12 needs through food, they should consult their doctor. And for iron, supplementation must be approached cautiously, as excess iron can lead to toxicity and liver damage.”

Overdosing on supplements can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, or even skin rashes.

“For instance, too much calcium can cause kidney stones and might increase the risk of heart disease,” she added.

“Iron overdose can damage the liver.”

To safely navigate the supplement aisle, Chua advised looking for reputable brands with third-party certifications such as USP Verified, NSF Certified, Consumer Lab, or Informed Choice.

“These organisations test for purity, accuracy of labelling, and safety standards. Brand transparency and scientific backing are crucial.”

She also cautioned against falling for labels that boast terms like 'organic,' 'detox,' or 'immune-boosting.'“These terms may sound appealing, but they don't guarantee effectiveness.

Always ask: do you really need this? Was it recommended by a healthcare provider?”

In conclusion, Chua stressed that supplements are not replacements for a balanced diet or medicine.

“Follow the Qatar Dietary Guidelines to meet your nutritional needs. If you are on medication, speak with a clinical pharmacist about potential interactions. If you follow a particular diet, consult with a clinical dietitian to ensure you're meeting the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA).”

She advised extra caution when giving supplements to children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

“The effects are seen more quickly in children, so it's vital to seek a doctor's advice. And always store supplements safely out of children's reach.”

“Self-diagnosing can lead to greater health risks and even mental stress,” Chua warned.

“If you have a condition that affects nutrient absorption, always consult your healthcare provider, pharmacist, or dietitian. Routine follow-ups and lab tests are essential.”