Qatar's Mangroves Span 14 Km2, With Half Protected In Al Thakhira Nature Reserve

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar joined the world in observing the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, celebrated annually on July 26.

The country reaffirmed its commitment to preserving and expanding mangrove forests, recognising their crucial role in climate change mitigation and coastal biodiversity protection.

Mangroves, locally known as Qurm, cover approximately 14 square kilometres of Qatar's coastal landscape.

Notably, 7 square kilometres of this coverage lies within the Al Thakhira Nature Reserve, one of the most significant mangrove habitats in the country.

Other key areas where mangroves thrive include Al Khor and Al Wakrah.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) highlighted Qatar's strategic efforts to protect and expand mangrove forests.

These efforts include banning overexploitation, launching reforestation programs, and ensuring the planting of mangroves in ecologically suitable areas to promote their long-term sustainability.

Mangroves are evergreen coastal trees that thrive in saline and intertidal zones, particularly in muddy soils.

They possess unique aerial roots that allow them to breathe in waterlogged environments, showcasing remarkable adaptability to harsh conditions.

Environmentally, mangroves are considered a vital component of coastal ecosystems.

They not only absorb carbon dioxide, helping to combat global warming, but also stabilise shorelines, prevent erosion, and serve as natural nurseries for marine life, making them critical to both climate regulation and biodiversity conservation.

Qatar's observance of this international day reflects its broader environmental vision and commitment to the goals of sustainable development, particularly in combating the effects of climate change and preserving natural ecosystems for future generations.

According to a report on Unesco website, the mangroves are unique ecosystems between land and sea.

They support biodiversity, protect coastal communities, enhance food security, and act as natural defences against storms and erosion.

Their soils are also powerful carbon sinks.

Yet mangroves are disappearing three to five times faster than overall global forest losses, with serious ecological and socio-economic impacts.

Current estimates indicate that mangrove coverage has been divided by two in the past 40 years.

Established by Unesco in 2015, the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem raises awareness of mangroves' importance and promotes their sustainable conservation.

Audrey Azoulay Unesco Director-General said:“Mangroves are in danger: it has been estimated that more than three-quarters of the world's mangroves are under threat along with all the aquatic and terrestrial organisms that depend on them. For this reason, Unesco is acting to protect them and other valuable blue carbon ecosystems, through its networks of Biosphere Reserves, Global Geoparks and natural World Heritage sites.”