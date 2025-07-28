Arthur D. Little Appoints Goetz Kuras As Partner In Financial Services Practice

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Arthur D. Little (ADL) announces the appointment of Dr. Goetz Kuras as a Partner in its Financial Services (FS) practice. Focused on the insurance , pensions, and social security sectors, Goetz brings over twenty years of, senior executive, regulatory, and consultancy experience to the firm. He will be based in ADL's Riyadh office, and will support clients in the Middle East and at a global level.

Goetz joins from being a senior advisor to HE the Governor of the General Organization of Social Insurance (GOSI) in KSA, focussing on GOSI's ongoing strategic and operational transformation and supporting the Board and CEO of the newly established Insurance Authority in defining the new National Insurance Strategy.

Previous roles include executive experience as CEO of insurer Medgulf and a director role on the Board of an InsurTech company. On the consultancy side, he has worked at McKinsey and at Oliver Wyman, where he was Head of Insurance CEE and later MENA. He is focused on delivering transformation, strategy and innovation for industry and government clients across the insurance, pensions and social ecosystem.

, comments,“Driven by digitalization, AI and innovation, the Middle Eastern insurance sector is evolving rapidly to become a more fluid, open ecosystem. In parallel, institutional reforms of the pensions and social secuity system are actively discussed amongs policy makers. Through his deep experience and understanding, Goetz is perfectly positioned to help clients harness transformation and seize opportunities in this changing environment.”

, adds,“The boundaries between insurance and other sectors are disolving. What has been a value chain is becoming a value stack with new business models emerging that combine value chain components across industries, requiring new approaches from market players, new entrants and regulators alike. Working with ADL's expanding financial services practice and my colleagues in other industries, where insurance is complementary and enhancing existing value propositions, I look forward to helping grow our client base and impact in these crucial sectors that are vital for prospering societies and economies.”

Goetz holds a PhD in theoretical physics from the University of Cambridge (UK) , and Master's degrees from Florida State University (US) and the University of Graz (Austria).