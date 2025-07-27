Dubai Man Banned From Internet, Phone Seized In Whatsapp Defamation Case

A Dubai court has convicted an individual of defamation and online insult via WhatsApp, banning the accused from internet use and also ordering the confiscation of his mobile phone.

The case, filed under No. 23499/2024, was brought forward by a corporate professional who received a series of defamatory messages on WhatsApp . The messages, described as personally insulting and damaging to reputation, were sent in October 2023, while both parties were present at a corporate office in Al Safouh 2, Dubai.

Following the complaint, authorities launched an investigation, reviewing translated copies of the messages, collecting witness testimonies, and analysing initial statements. Although the defendant admitted to sending the messages, he claimed they were in retaliation to earlier accusations made during the conversation. However, the court rejected this explanation, stating it did not justify overriding the legal definitions of insult and defamation .

On April 24, 2025, the Dubai court imposed a one-month ban on the defendant from accessing information networks or digital platforms, ordered the deletion of offensive messages from all devices and records, confiscated the mobile phone used to commit the offence and imposed a Dh5,000 fine.

The ruling was officially executed on May 1, 2025. During the proceedings, a travel ban was also in place.

“This judgment clearly shows that digital platforms are not lawless zones. Under UAE law, defamation isn't limited to public dissemination; insults in private chats can also lead to criminal charges, especially when the content is morally offensive or personally degrading,” said Vishal Tinani, the legal adviser on the case.

“The ban on internet use and the confiscation of the device highlight the judiciary's willingness to impose tech-specific penalties that are suitable for the nature and medium of the offence. Notably, the internet usage ban extends to the prohibition of activating or using any new SIM card registered under the offender's name to access online platforms during the penalty period,” he said.

As digital communication becomes increasingly central to both personal and professional interactions, this case demonstrates that electronic expressions are subject to the same legal scrutiny as any public statement.

Even one-on-one private chats in messaging platforms like WhatsApp are not exempt from defamation laws if the content crosses legal or moral lines.