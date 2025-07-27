Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
49 Trucks With Qatari Aid Arrive In Egypt, Jordan On Way To Gaza Strip

49 Trucks With Qatari Aid Arrive In Egypt, Jordan On Way To Gaza Strip


2025-07-27 11:01:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of Qatar's ongoing humanitarian support for the brotherly Palestinian people, 49 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid have arrived in Egypt and Jordan.
The aid was provided by Qatar through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society. It will be delivered to the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution to those in need in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah and Zikim crossings.
The aid included 4,704 food parcels for 4,704 families for more than 28,224 beneficiaries, 200 tons of food baskets targeting approximately 50,000 beneficiaries, 174 tons of flour for 43,000 beneficiaries, and 5,000 units of baby formula for the most vulnerable children.
This aid comes amid the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip resulting from the ongoing blockade. It embodies Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and its commitment to alleviating their deepening suffering and providing urgent relief to the most affected groups. (QNA)

MENAFN27072025000067011011ID1109849182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search