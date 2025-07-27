403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
49 Trucks With Qatari Aid Arrive In Egypt, Jordan On Way To Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of Qatar's ongoing humanitarian support for the brotherly Palestinian people, 49 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid have arrived in Egypt and Jordan.
The aid was provided by Qatar through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society. It will be delivered to the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution to those in need in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah and Zikim crossings.
The aid included 4,704 food parcels for 4,704 families for more than 28,224 beneficiaries, 200 tons of food baskets targeting approximately 50,000 beneficiaries, 174 tons of flour for 43,000 beneficiaries, and 5,000 units of baby formula for the most vulnerable children.
This aid comes amid the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip resulting from the ongoing blockade. It embodies Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and its commitment to alleviating their deepening suffering and providing urgent relief to the most affected groups. (QNA)
The aid was provided by Qatar through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society. It will be delivered to the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution to those in need in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah and Zikim crossings.
The aid included 4,704 food parcels for 4,704 families for more than 28,224 beneficiaries, 200 tons of food baskets targeting approximately 50,000 beneficiaries, 174 tons of flour for 43,000 beneficiaries, and 5,000 units of baby formula for the most vulnerable children.
This aid comes amid the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip resulting from the ongoing blockade. It embodies Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and its commitment to alleviating their deepening suffering and providing urgent relief to the most affected groups. (QNA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment