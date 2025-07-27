Four Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Gaza And Khan Younis
Gaza: Four Palestinians were martyred and several others injured on Sunday as Israeli occupation forces targeted civilians in Gaza City and Khan Younis.
According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, a Palestinian woman was martyred in an Israeli occupation airstrike near Salah al-Din Mosque in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.
The report added that Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians near Al-Shuja'iyya bus stop in eastern Gaza City, wounding several people.
Meanwhile, a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex confirmed the death of one person in an airstrike northwest of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. Two more civilians were martyred and others injured in a separate strike on Rumeidah area in Bani Suheila, east of the city.
Separately, Al-Shifa Hospital announced the death of 46-year-old Salah Al-Manasrah, who succumbed to hunger and severe malnutrition. (QNA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment