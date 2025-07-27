Four Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Gaza And Khan Younis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Four Palestinians were martyred and several others injured on Sunday as Israeli occupation forces targeted civilians in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, a Palestinian woman was martyred in an Israeli occupation airstrike near Salah al-Din Mosque in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

The report added that Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians near Al-Shuja'iyya bus stop in eastern Gaza City, wounding several people.

Meanwhile, a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex confirmed the death of one person in an airstrike northwest of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. Two more civilians were martyred and others injured in a separate strike on Rumeidah area in Bani Suheila, east of the city.



Separately, Al-Shifa Hospital announced the death of 46-year-old Salah Al-Manasrah, who succumbed to hunger and severe malnutrition. (QNA)