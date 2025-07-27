Floyi logo

Floyi embraces Generative Intent, an emerging search intent seen in AI Search, and helps SEOs optimize for ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and classic Google SERPs.

- Yoyao HsuehNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Floyi , the AI-powered content strategy platform, today announced its full integration of Generative Intent as a recognized fifth search intent. This expands the long-established framework of Informational, Navigational, Transactional, and Commercial Investigation.Floyi turns Generative Intent from academic insight into a working toolkit. Drawing on studies by Profound and other AI-search pioneers, the Floyi platform lets SEO and content teams map, brief and measure this emerging intent alongside classic search behaviors.“Search engines retrieve; AI engines respond,” said AI search and topical authority expert Yoyao Hsueh , founder of Floyi and TopicalMap.“The model has flipped. Recognizing Generative Intent shows us where users need ready-made answers, helping us craft content AI search engines love to cite.”What Is Generative Intent?Generative Intent reflects how users interact with AI-first search engines like ChatGPT, AI Mode, AI Overviews, Bing Copilot, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini. Rather than looking for links or navigating to websites, users now prompt these systems to create, summarize, analyze, or solve a problem on the spot.Example queries include:.“Write a comparison paragraph between Tesla and Rivian SUVs.”.“Summarize the top 5 SEO tools.”.“Generate a brief for the keyword 'sustainable fashion 2025.'”These aren't Informational, Commercial or Transactional in the classic sense. They're task-driven, intent-rich and built for AI engines to deliver outcomes, not pathways. Users once bounced between sources to form their own conclusions-now AI search engines do the synthesizing. That's Generative Intent at its core.Why It MattersThis fifth intent matters because AI search is not just a new interface. It is a new behavior model. Traditional SEO strategies that ignore Generative Intent risk becoming irrelevant as users bypass links and look for end answers.Floyi's latest platform updates, including AIRS Analyzer and SERP & Brief, now explicitly support Generative Intent in intent mapping, AI search response analysis and brief generation. Content strategists can now create for both classic SERPs and AI engines, using the same foundational data.Who's Behind the PushYoyao Hsueh leads the early adoption of Generative Intent, moving the idea from theory into daily SEO workflows. Through Floyi, TopicalMap and the Topical Maps Unlocked framework, he shows marketers how to integrate Generative Intent, GEO and LLM optimization into every content plan.“It's not just a label,” said Hsueh.“If we don't build for Generative Intent, we'll lose the next wave of search.”AvailabilityFloyi users can now analyze queries, map opportunities, and generate content briefs based on all five intents, including Generative. To test the AI-powered topical map tool or see how your brand performs in AI search, visit .About FloyiFloyi is an AI-powered SaaS platform that turns keyword chaos into revenue-ready roadmaps. Marketers rely on its Topical Map Creator, SERP & Brief modules, and the AIRS (AI Results) Analyzer to surface gaps across Google AI Mode, AI Overviews, Bing Copilot, ChatGPT / OpenAI, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini. Floyi classifies every query by five intents, then applies Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and LLM optimization to generate briefs, outlines, and URL structures that win clicks and citations. From enterprise agencies to indie publishers, Floyi makes classic SEO and AI search visibility work together.About Yoyao HsuehYoyao Hsueh is the founder of Floyi and TopicalMap and the creator of the Topical Maps Unlocked framework. A former agency strategist turned product builder, Yoyao is an early champion of Generative Intent, LLM optimization, and GEO. He advises Fortune 500 brands and fast-growth startups on bridging traditional SEO with AI-first search engines through practical tooling like the AIRS Analyzer. His goal: help teams publish content that ranks, gets cited in AI answers, and drives measurable growth.

