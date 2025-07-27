Tendulkar Hails India's Fighting Spirit At Old Trafford, Backs Team For Series Finale
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar struck unbeaten centuries to help India pull off a dramatic draw in the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test on Sunday. Facing a daunting challenge after being reduced to 0/2 and trailing by 311 runs in their second innings, India mounted a remarkable rearguard action.
A superb batting effort saw Shubman Gill score a gritty 103, while KL Rahul contributed a crucial 90. Jadeja (107*) and Sundar (100*) then dug deep to defy England's bowling attack and ensure the visitors avoided defeat, keeping the series alive heading into the final Test.
Tendulkar, taking to social media, applauded the team's resilience: "When it comes to India-England, Old Trafford is known for keeping the series alive. Congratulations, Team India, on a fantastic comeback."
He praised the key performers, adding,“@klrahul, @ShubmanGill, @imjadeja, and @Sundarwashi5 showed great character and fighting spirit.”
Wishing the team luck ahead of the final match, he said:“Good luck for the final Test. Go India!”
The fifth and final Test begins on July 31 at the Oval in London.
Heading into India's tour of England, skipper Shubman Gill was heavily scrutinized and doubted citing his batting averages away from home. The 25-year-old slammed his fourth ton in as many games and tied the legendary Don Bradman for most centuries as captain in a Test series, whilst also becoming the first player to hit four hundreds in their debut Test series as captain.
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also took to social media to complement the 'captain's knock' on display.
“Proper captain's knock from Shubman Gill. Despite all the criticism he has come on his own on this English tour,” Pathan posted on 'X'
