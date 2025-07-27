Former UAE Expat Dies In UK Bike Crash Weeks Before Planned Visit To Sharjah Home

A former UAE expat who died in the UK on Friday, July 25, was scheduled to visit his family in Sharjah next month. Jefferson Justin, who was 27 years old, died when the bike he was riding skid and crashed into a wall, according to his family.

“He was trying to negotiate a turn when he skidded and hit a barrier,” Jefferson's elder brother Juvin Justin told Khaleej Times.“The incident happened on Friday at around 5.30pm when he was on his way home from work. He was going to come visit us next month and we had been looking forward to it.”

According to UK media reports, the accident occurred on Wellington Road in Leeds and police are investigating the cause behind it.

Juvin added that the bike Jefferson rode was not very powerful and that he was a very careful rider.“The bike could only be used on country roads and not on highways,” he said.“He used to wear the full gear of helmet, knee pads, gloves and everything when he drove. He was very particular about it. He has been using this bike for over four years.”

Always smiling

Juvin described his brother as someone who was“always smiling” and wanted to be the reason for other's happiness.“He was such a sweetheart,” he said.“He was ready to sacrifice his happiness to make others happy. He was always cheerful and smiling.”`

The middle child of three brothers, Jefferson grew up in Sharjah. He, Juvin and their youngest brother Johnathon, completed their schooling at the Emirates National School in Sharjah. The family has been living in the UAE for over three decades.

The family are now hoping to bring Jefferson's body back to the UAE for burial.“He loved being here and was planning to come back to settle here sooner or later,” said Juvin.“We are hoping to bury him here. We are not sure how long the formalities and paperwork will take.”