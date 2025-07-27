403
Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Meets With Sports Officials On The Sidelines Of The World Aquatics Championships
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), met today with His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, President of the Bhutan Olympic Committee, Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for South Asia, Mr. Seungmin Ryu, President of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) and Mr. Gordon Tang Yigang, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, in separate meetings held on the sidelines of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
During the meetings, the parties discussed ways to enhance sports cooperation between the Qatar Olympic Committee and its counterparts in Bhutan, South Korea and Cambodia. They also exchanged views on key issues in the Asian sports landscape, particularly in the areas of talent development, athlete support, and the exchange of technical and administrative expertise.
The meetings touched on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Asian Games-Nagoya 2026 and Doha 2030, and the 2029 Asian Youth Games in Cambodia. The also explored ways to strengthen cooperation in support of their organization in line with the aspirations of the Asian sporting movement.
These meetings come as part of a series of bilateral engagements held by H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani with Olympic Movement leaders across the continent, aimed at enhancing cooperation and the exchange of expertise among National Olympic Committees, and supporting the advancement of Asian sport at both the regional and international levels.
