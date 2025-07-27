Secretary Rubio's Phone Call With Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Prak

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn to urge the Cambodian government to deescalate tensions immediately and agree to a ceasefire with Thailand over the ongoing border dispute. Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump’s desire for peace and the importance of an immediate ceasefire. The United States is prepared to facilitate future discussions in order to ensure peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia.