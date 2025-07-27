Sukhbir Writes To PM Modi Expressing Concern Over Instances Of Disrespect To Sikh Religious Symbols

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, July 27 (IANS) Expressing concern over growing incidents of disrespect and discrimination against the sacred symbols of the Sikh religion, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to put an end to these painful events.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Badal specifically drew his attention to the incident in which a devout and baptized Sikh girl, Gurpreet Kaur, from Tarn Taran district in Punjab was stopped from entering the examination centre in Poornima University in Jaipur as a candidate for the Rajasthan Judicial Services on the plea that she was wearing her sacred articles of faith – 'kara' and 'kirpan'.

“This is a gross violation of her constitutional rights guaranteed under Article 25 of the statute and it denied her fundamental right to practice her religion. Article 25 of the Constitution specifically mentions 'kirpan' among other symbols of Sikh religion which are exempt from any bar even in flights,” wrote Badal.

“It is shocking that rules, if any, are framed by lower authorities flouting the sacred Constitution. The government of India should issue, or, if necessary, re-issue clear-cut guidelines to all states and Union Territories about the exemption to the inseparable articles of faith,” said Badal in his letter missive to the Prime Minister.

The Akali chief said this was not a one off incident but part of the ever increasing number of examples of religious intolerance towards the uniqueness of Sikh identity.

In a similar incident last year, two Sikh girls were stopped from appearing for Rajasthan Judicial Services in an exam centre in Jodhpur.

“Sikhs and their identity are inseparable and this was duly acknowledged and constitutionally mandated for compliance for all purposes in the country by the founding fathers. But some officials at lower rungs deem themselves even above the Constitution. This must stop as this vitiates communal harmony in the country,” wrote Badal, adding:“You (the PM) are personally aware of the profound spiritual and emotional significance of the Sikh religious symbols and what these mean to our devoutly religious and fiercely patriotic community. I request you to issue immediate directions for compliance to ensure full respect to these symbols at all levels across the country.”

Badal also urged the Rajasthan High Court to provide the victimised Sikh girl Gurpreet Kaur a special opportunity to appear for the examination, ensuring her right to uphold her faith is respected.