403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France, U.S., Syria Commit to Fast-Track Damascus Political Transition
(MENAFN) France, the United States, and Syria on Friday reaffirmed their unified stance on accelerating Syria’s political transition while safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and regional stability.
The announcement followed a high-level trilateral meeting in Paris, where French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack. The discussions were held “within the framework of our close cooperation on Syria,” according to a statement released by the French Foreign Ministry.
Describing the talks as “very frank and productive,” the three nations stressed the critical need to de-escalate tensions and reengage diplomatically.
“In the spirit of dialogue and de-escalation, the United States, France, and Syria agreed on the need: to engage quickly on substantial efforts to ensure the success of Syria’s transition and the unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria,” the statement read.
Counterterrorism coordination also featured prominently in the discussions.
“To reinforce our cooperation on the shared fight against terrorism in all forms and strengthen the capacities of the Syrian government to deal with security challenges through institutions of the state,” it said.
The delegations voiced support for internal reconciliation, particularly in conflict-affected regions.
“To support the Syrian government’s political transition efforts aimed at national reconciliation and cohesion, especially in northeastern Syria and Suwayda,” the statement added.
Looking ahead, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed its intention to convene another round of dialogue in the French capital.
“To host as soon as possible the next round of consultations in Paris between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces regarding the full implementation of the March 10 agreement.”
In light of recent instability, the parties also stressed the need for accountability and transparent justice mechanisms.
“To support efforts to hold perpetrators of violence accountable and, in that spirit, to welcome the outcomes of transparent reports, including the recent report of the investigating committee regarding recent coastal violence.”
They further emphasized the importance of mutual non-aggression between Syria and its neighboring countries.
“To ensure that Syria’s neighbors do not pose a threat to Syria’s stability and that, in turn, reaffirm Syria’s commitment not to pose a threat to its neighbors, for the sake of stability across the region,” the statement concluded.
The announcement followed a high-level trilateral meeting in Paris, where French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack. The discussions were held “within the framework of our close cooperation on Syria,” according to a statement released by the French Foreign Ministry.
Describing the talks as “very frank and productive,” the three nations stressed the critical need to de-escalate tensions and reengage diplomatically.
“In the spirit of dialogue and de-escalation, the United States, France, and Syria agreed on the need: to engage quickly on substantial efforts to ensure the success of Syria’s transition and the unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria,” the statement read.
Counterterrorism coordination also featured prominently in the discussions.
“To reinforce our cooperation on the shared fight against terrorism in all forms and strengthen the capacities of the Syrian government to deal with security challenges through institutions of the state,” it said.
The delegations voiced support for internal reconciliation, particularly in conflict-affected regions.
“To support the Syrian government’s political transition efforts aimed at national reconciliation and cohesion, especially in northeastern Syria and Suwayda,” the statement added.
Looking ahead, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed its intention to convene another round of dialogue in the French capital.
“To host as soon as possible the next round of consultations in Paris between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces regarding the full implementation of the March 10 agreement.”
In light of recent instability, the parties also stressed the need for accountability and transparent justice mechanisms.
“To support efforts to hold perpetrators of violence accountable and, in that spirit, to welcome the outcomes of transparent reports, including the recent report of the investigating committee regarding recent coastal violence.”
They further emphasized the importance of mutual non-aggression between Syria and its neighboring countries.
“To ensure that Syria’s neighbors do not pose a threat to Syria’s stability and that, in turn, reaffirm Syria’s commitment not to pose a threat to its neighbors, for the sake of stability across the region,” the statement concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment