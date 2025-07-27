403
Candace Owens Vows Challenging Suit Filed by Macron
(MENAFN) American commentator Candace Owens has pledged to challenge a defamation lawsuit brought against her by French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte.
This legal action follows Owens’ repeated claims on her conservative YouTube channel that the first lady is transgender.
The lawsuit, initiated earlier this week in a U.S. court, accuses Owens of disseminating “false and defamatory claims.”
These include allegations that Brigitte Macron was originally male, that the couple share a blood relationship, and that Emmanuel Macron is a product of a CIA mind control experiment.
The court documents assert that these accusations were made “to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money,” describing Owens’ conduct as “relentless bullying on a worldwide scale.”
In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, Owens addressed Brigitte Macron directly in front of her 4.5 million followers: “You were born a man and you’ll die a man.”
Owens further declared she is “fully prepared to take on this battle on behalf of the entire world” and stated she intends to confront the French president’s wife in court.
