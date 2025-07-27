403
Outage Disrupts Musk’s Starlink Service
(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system, widely utilized by Ukrainian military personnel, experienced a worldwide disruption on Thursday.
The network outage occurred at approximately 3:13 pm ET (7:13 pm GMT), according to Doug Madory, an internet analyst from the company Kentik, who shared this information with Reuters.
Musk issued an apology on his social media platform X, assuring users that the problem would be resolved promptly.
He stated, “Service will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” in a message posted Thursday evening.
In a concise statement, the company confirmed, “Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution.”
Ukraine relies on over 40,000 Starlink terminals, which are essential for maintaining communication in critical sectors and assisting soldiers in coordinating military operations and strikes.
Robert Brovdi, leader of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, reported that Starlink was down for about two and a half hours.
He assured that “Connectivity has been fully reestablished along the entire front line,” in a Telegram message early on Friday.
Elon Musk has frequently had disagreements with Ukrainian authorities, advocating for diplomatic talks with Moscow and cautioning against increased tensions between Russia and Western nations.
