Ukraine loses French-provided fighter aircraft
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s air force has confirmed the first loss of a Mirage 2000 fighter jet supplied by France, citing an apparent technical malfunction. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Volyn Region of western Ukraine, far from the active battlefront.
France had committed six Mirage 2000 jets to Ukraine as part of a multi-billion euro military aid package, with the first three arriving in February. The Mirage jets are older models originally set for retirement by 2029.
Footage shared online shows the pilot ejecting and parachuting to safety. Ukrainian military officials praised the pilot’s handling of the emergency, stating he diverted the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting. Air Force spokesman Yury Ignat noted such accidents are not uncommon worldwide and emphasized the pilot’s survival.
Ukraine has previously acknowledged losing several U.S.-supplied F-16s, initially touted as a game-changer but now primarily used to intercept Russian missiles due to a shortage of ground-based air defenses.
Ukraine’s armed forces depend heavily on foreign military and financial support. Recently appointed Defense Minister Denis Shmigal stated that the country will require at least $120 billion in defense funding next year. He also revealed a $6 billion gap in weapons procurement after meeting with international donors in Germany.
Russia has repeatedly criticized Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, claiming they prolong the war without altering its outcome.
