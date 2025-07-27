Emirates Adjudged As The 'Best Long-Haul Airline' At The Telegraph Travel Awards

Helen Breen, Emirates' Leisure Sales Manager in the UK, accepted the award on behalf of the airline at the award ceremony held at the Pompadour Hotel Café Royal in London recently.

Emirates was also recognised this month as '2025's Most Recommended Global Brand' by YouGov. It was also the only airline to be featured on the top 10 global list.

Over the past three consecutive years, Telegraph Travel has recognised Emirates' outstanding travel experiences, awarding the airline with 'Best Long-Haul Airline' in 2023 and 2025.

In 2024, Emirates was also named 'World's Best Airline,' ranking first amongst 90 global carriers in a comprehensive consumer study, with ratings calculated from more than 30 criteria such as punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, quality of home airport, age of fleet, value of rewards programme and in-flight meals.

Emirates currently serves the UK with 133 weekly flights including: six times daily to London Heathrow; three times daily to Gatwick; twice daily service to Stansted; three times daily to Manchester; twice daily to Birmingham ; daily to Newcastle; daily to Glasgow; and a daily to Edinburgh.

-N