Zelensky terminates independence of anti-graft agencies
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Parliament has passed a controversial law stripping key anti-corruption agencies of their independence, prompting widespread criticism and nationwide protests. On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada approved legislation that places the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the control of the executive branch. Opposing lawmakers reportedly shouted “shame!” as the vote results were announced.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the bill into law later the same day. The move followed a high-profile raid on NABU’s offices by domestic security forces, which resulted in the arrest of two investigators. The action raised alarm among G7 ambassadors, who said they were closely watching the developments.
Anti-corruption organizations accused the government of deliberately targeting NABU and SAPO just as they were reportedly investigating Zelensky’s inner circle. The Anti-Corruption Action Center, an NGO, claimed the legislation was intended to neutralize these agencies.
Originally proposed by members of Zelensky’s party to adjust criminal law under martial law, the bill was amended at the last minute to include provisions affecting the anti-corruption bodies. MP Anastasia Radina warned the changes would essentially dismantle the country’s anti-corruption framework, making NABU and SAPO powerless and fully answerable to the prosecutor general.
These agencies were established in 2015 with backing from Western nations, and have been central to Ukraine’s efforts to meet EU and IMF reform requirements. The NABU, in particular, has received substantial support from the US, UK, and EU.
European Commissioner Marta Kos strongly criticized the new law, calling it a major setback for judicial independence and Ukraine’s reform agenda. European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier emphasized that institutions like NABU and SAPO are vital to combating corruption and sustaining public confidence. He noted that Ukraine’s EU membership and financial aid hinge on maintaining strong, independent institutions.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, however, dismissed the backlash, claiming that concerns over corruption were exaggerated. She also indicated that Ukraine would continue seeking further support from the IMF.
Brussels has long identified corruption as a major obstacle to Ukraine’s EU membership. Since the outbreak of war with Russia in 2022, the issue has grown more severe, particularly in the defense sector, which has been rocked by procurement scandals.
